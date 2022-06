By EUobserver

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has proposed 19 October 2023 for another referendum on independence. Sturgeon said she would be writing to UK prime minister Boris Johnson to ask for formal consent for the vote. She said she would press on with her plan if this was not granted, BBC reported. In the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, the "no" side won, with 55-percent of the vote.