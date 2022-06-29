Wednesday

29th Jun 2022

Ticker

Climate groups: G7 leaders 'backsliding' on climate

By

Climate groups criticised G7 leaders for "backsliding" on climate goals, after they watered-down pledges to halt fossil fuel investment at their Bavarian summit. The G7 communique said investment in liquefied natural gas was a "necessary response to the current crisis". But Laurie van der Burg, campaigner at Oil Change International, a US-based campaign group, said "we cannot afford this kind of backsliding. There are lives on the line."

