By EUobserver

Climate groups criticised G7 leaders for "backsliding" on climate goals, after they watered-down pledges to halt fossil fuel investment at their Bavarian summit. The G7 communique said investment in liquefied natural gas was a "necessary response to the current crisis". But Laurie van der Burg, campaigner at Oil Change International, a US-based campaign group, said "we cannot afford this kind of backsliding. There are lives on the line."