By EUobserver

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, on Tuesday urged German MEPs to reject the EU taxonomy, including gas and nuclear as "transitional" technologies in guidelines for sustainable finance. "If the European Union improves the conditions for investments in gas infrastructure, Russia will benefit from this," he said, in a letter published by German media RND. Melnyk said the Russian energy minister has already reacted "happily" to the taxonomy proposals.