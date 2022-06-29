By EUobserver

EU states received 648,000 requests for asylum in 2021, with Syrians (117,000) and Afghans (102,000) the largest segments, the bloc's asylum agency said Tuesday. The figure was a third higher than 2020. Nearly one-third were minors. The bloc gave out 185,000 positive asylum decisions, with Eritreans the most likely to receive aid (81-percent success rate). This year's figures will be distorted due to the arrival of millions of Ukrainians.