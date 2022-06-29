Ticker
EU asylum requests were climbing before Ukraine war
By EUobserver
EU states received 648,000 requests for asylum in 2021, with Syrians (117,000) and Afghans (102,000) the largest segments, the bloc's asylum agency said Tuesday. The figure was a third higher than 2020. Nearly one-third were minors. The bloc gave out 185,000 positive asylum decisions, with Eritreans the most likely to receive aid (81-percent success rate). This year's figures will be distorted due to the arrival of millions of Ukrainians.