Ticker
Public sector journalists protest Macron tax plan
By EUobserver
France's state broadcasters protested against president Emmanuel Macron's plan to abolish the TV licence fee and fund public media broadcasters through general taxation, AFP reported, and media unions called a one-day strike for 28 June. The €138 yearly charge, paid by 23 million households owning a television, brings in €3bn annually. In a joint statement, journalists' unions criticised the plans, saying they "threaten the very existence of public broadcasting".