By EUobserver

German infighting held up EU deal-making on a crucial set of climate laws for almost the entire day on Tuesday. Environment minister Steffi Lemke said Germany would support a combustion engine ban in 2035. Then German minister of finance Christian Lindner publicly tweeted his disagreement, saying his pro-business FDP would block such a compromise. "No one understands what the German coalition agreement means anymore," one EU diplomat, speaking anonymously, said.