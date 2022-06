By EUobserver

Bulgaria has expelled 70 Russian diplomats on grounds of espionage, halving its personnel in the country at a stroke. "This is not an act of aggression towards the Russian people," said Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov on Tuesday, Reuters reports. "When foreign governments are trying to meddle in our internal affairs, we have institutions that will respond," he said. "Their diplomatic role has been more like a cover," he added.