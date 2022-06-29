By EUobserver

Britain on Wednesday announced sanctions against oligarch Vladimir Potanin, described by London as Russia's second-richest man and who has been buying assets from firms exiting Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Potanin was included in the latest wave of sanctions by the UK. Potanin's net worth depends on the value of his 36-percent stake in Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel.