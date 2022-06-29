Wednesday

BioNTech, Pfizer test 'universal' coronavirus vaccine

Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner in Covid-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans later this year of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses, Reuters reported. The shots are designed to primarily protect against severe disease if variants of the virus become more dangerous, and pan-coronavirus shots that protect against the broader family of viruses and its mutations.

