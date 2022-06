By EUobserver

Gas is flowing again from Spain towards Morocco via the Maghreb-Europe Gas pipeline (MEG), Reuters reported on Wednesday. Gas flows through the pipeline were halted by Algeria last November, after Spain favoured the Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara. In April, Algeria warned Spain not to re-export Algerian gas supplies to Rabat, after Madrid announced plans to reverse the gas flow of the MEG pipeline.