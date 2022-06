By EUobserver

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) elected on Wednesday a socialist member of the Azores regional parliament, Vasco Alves Cordeiro, as their new president for the next two-and-a-half years years. Former president Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia in Greece, was elected as the first vice-president. Cordeiro, who has been a CoR member since 2013, is the first Portuguese president of the committee.