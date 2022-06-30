Ticker
Russia threatens Norway over goods transit
By EUobserver
The Russian foreign ministry has told Norway it will take "retaliatory measures" unless it allows EU-sanctioned goods to resume flowing through Norwegian checkpoints to Russian settlements in the Svalbard archipelago in the high north, Reuters reports. Norwegian police said Wednesday a "criminal pro-Russian group" was guilty of hacking several public and private institutions, while reassuring people that no sensitive data had been stolen.