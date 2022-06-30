Thursday

30th Jun 2022

Ticker

Russia threatens Norway over goods transit

By

The Russian foreign ministry has told Norway it will take "retaliatory measures" unless it allows EU-sanctioned goods to resume flowing through Norwegian checkpoints to Russian settlements in the Svalbard archipelago in the high north, Reuters reports. Norwegian police said Wednesday a "criminal pro-Russian group" was guilty of hacking several public and private institutions, while reassuring people that no sensitive data had been stolen.

Opinion

If Russia collapses — which states will break away?

Increasingly, analysts — both inside and outside of Russia — are considering the possibility of the Russian Federation's collapse into a series of independent states. Who are the most likely candidates for secession in Russia's south, east, and centre?

EU Parliament interpreters stage strike

Interpreters at the European Parliament are fed up with remote interpretation, citing auditory health issues given the poor quality of the online sessions.

