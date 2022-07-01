By EUobserver

EU auditors raised concerns on Thursday over the European Commission's increasing use of external consultants. In recent years, the commission paid €1bn annually for consultancy, studies, and other activities. Auditors said potential risks related to the concentration of firms, over-dependence and conflicts of interest are not properly monitored. "More transparency and accountability is needed," said lead auditor François-Roger Cazala, urging the commission to regularly publish the use of consultants.