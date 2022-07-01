Ticker
Auditors raise alarm on EU Commission use of consultants
By EUobserver
EU auditors raised concerns on Thursday over the European Commission's increasing use of external consultants. In recent years, the commission paid €1bn annually for consultancy, studies, and other activities. Auditors said potential risks related to the concentration of firms, over-dependence and conflicts of interest are not properly monitored. "More transparency and accountability is needed," said lead auditor François-Roger Cazala, urging the commission to regularly publish the use of consultants.