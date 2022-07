By EUobserver

Polish president Andrzej Duda is already fishing for a job at the UN after his mandate ends in 2025, Polish news website Onet.pl reported Thursday, citing sources in his entourage. One possibility is as a UN special envoy on Ukraine, sources said. The appointment could not be vetoed by Russia, but would need Chinese support, with Duda having eschewed criticism of China in public in order to improve his chances.