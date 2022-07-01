By EUobserver

Poland's dissolution of a controversial judicial disciplinary chamber meant it still did "not meat" EU Commission standards on independent courts for disbursing EU post-pandemic recovery funds, EU values commissioner Věra Jourová said Thursday, AP reports. "I am of good faith that at the end of this year, or early next year, the first recovery funds will be disbursed for specified projects in Poland," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.