Ticker
EU Parliament 'photographs protesting interpreters'
By EUobserver
A European Parliament administrator took photos of around a dozen in-house interpreters protesting outside the agricultural committee on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the issue. The interpreters are protesting remote sessions due to poor sound quality leading to auditory health problems and the fact the parliament is now outsourcing the work to others. The committee was in remote session with UN's World Food Programme.