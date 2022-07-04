By EUobserver

The German and Irish foreign ministers have urged Britain to halt legislation that would undo the post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland. "We urge the British government to step back from their unilateral approach," Annalena Baerbock and Simon Coveney said in an op-ed in The Observer Sunday. "In these difficult times, as Russia is leading a ruthless war in Ukraine," they said, "the EU and UK must stand together".