Ticker
Germany and Ireland urge UK to 'step back' in Brexit dispute
By EUobserver
The German and Irish foreign ministers have urged Britain to halt legislation that would undo the post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland. "We urge the British government to step back from their unilateral approach," Annalena Baerbock and Simon Coveney said in an op-ed in The Observer Sunday. "In these difficult times, as Russia is leading a ruthless war in Ukraine," they said, "the EU and UK must stand together".