By EUobserver

Turkish customs authorities have impounded a Russian-flagged ship, the Zhibek Zholy, on suspicion it was smuggling stolen Ukrainian grain, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Ukrainian TV Sunday, Reuters reports. "We have full co-operation. The ship is currently standing at the entrance to the port, it has been detained," he said. The cargo could end up being confiscated, pending an investigation by Turkish authorities Monday.