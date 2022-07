By EUobserver

About 1,000 SAS pilots from Denmark, Norway and Sweden went on strike Monday following several months of failed attempts to reach an agreement. Around 200-250 flights and 20,000-30,000 passengers will be affected every day of the dispute, which could push the semi-public SAS company into bankruptcy. The unions are demanding that new pilots are not hired on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect.