Ticker
Israel and Poland to mend relations
By EUobserver
Israel and Poland have pledged to mend relations, which deteriorated when Poland curbed Jewish property restoration rights from World War Two. "It was agreed that relations would be restored to their proper course," Israeli president Isaac Herzog said following a call with Polish president Andrzej Duda on Monday, Reuters reports. Poland will send back its ambassador to Israel, Duda said, and a new Israeli ambassador-designate was being sent to Warsaw.