By EUobserver

The EU is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with Namibia in November about production of so-called 'green hydrogen', Reuters reports, citing anonymous EU sources. The deal, designed to reduce dependence on Russia and to lower emissions, comes after Europe agreed to also buy natural gas from Egypt and Israel. The director-general of Namibia's National Planning Commission, Obeth Kandjoze, told Reuters work was underway on the EU deal.