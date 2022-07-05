Tuesday

5th Jul 2022

Turkey signs Nato protocol despite Sweden extradition row

By

Turkey's ambassador joined all 30 Nato allies in signing accession protocols for Finland and Sweden in Brussels on Tuesday, despite a simmering row over Swedish extradition of Kurdish "terrorist" suspects to Turkey. The Nordic countries still need ratification by all 30 national parliaments to become full members. But Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has demanded Sweden must first extradite 73 Kurds, causing a political backlash in Stockholm.

The Digital Services Act — a case-study in keeping public in dark

Companies and lobby groups like Spotify, Google and International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) were able to lobby member states using live knowledge of the trilogue discussions on content-ranking systems, advertising and liability for search engines.

Is China a challenge to Nato? Beijing responds

The Chinese mission to the EU responds to last week's Madrid Nato summit, which stated China posed "systemic challenges" and warned against the "deepening strategic partnership between Russia and China".

