Ticker
Socialist leader urges Czech PM to ratify Istanbul convention
By EUobserver
The Socialists and Democrats group leader, Spanish MEP Iratxe García, on Wednesday urged the Czech government to ratify the Istanbul Convention as Prague takes over the EU presidency. "This is the main legal instrument to fight gender violence," she said. Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have also not ratified the convention. García also deplored the Czech presidency programme lacks references to the Conference on the Future of Europe.