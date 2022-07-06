Ticker
Alleged Copenhagen shooter tried calling helpline
By EUobserver
The phones were closed when the suspected 22-year-old perpetrator behind Sunday's shooting in Copenhagen called the Danish Mental Health Fund's crisis line shortly before he killed three people and seriously injured several others with a rifle in a shopping center. The opening hours in the private organisation had changed due to summer holidays, Danish public broadcaster DR reports. The incident has sparked a public debate about health service shortages.