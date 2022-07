By EUobserver

The General Court of the European Union ruled against Catalan MEPs Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín in their case against the European Parliament. It links back to 2019 when the then president of the parliament refused to recognised them as MEPs, given their names were not listed as elected MEPs by Madrid. The court said it was Spanish law, not the parliament, which had obstructed the two MEPs.