Wednesday

6th Jul 2022

Instant legal challenge after ok for 'green' gas and nuclear

By

EU lawmakers voted Wednesday to allow natural gas and nuclear energy to be labeled as green investments, removing the last major barrier. Immediately after the vote Austria and Luxembourg announced legal challenges. "I deeply regret that today the EU parliament failed ... allowing gas and nuclear to be part of the EU sustainable finance policy," Claude Turmes, Luxembourg energy minister, tweeted shortly after the vote.

Rising prices expose lack of coherent EU response

The increasingly sharp debate over the rising cost of living exploded in European Parliament, with lawmakers from all stripes, liberal, left, green and conservative, calling on the EU to act.

Opinion

Keeping gas as 'green' in taxonomy vote only helps Russia

Two days before Vladimir Putin launched his illegal war on my home country Ukraine, Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov gave an interview addressing the European Commission's taxonomy on sustainable activities — saying he was pleased it kept gas as 'green'.

Column

'War on Women' needs forceful response, not glib statements

Some modest headway in recognising the unrelenting tide of discrimination and violence facing women worldwide was made at last week's largely self-congratulatory and mostly irrelevant G7 talk-fest. But no one mentioned abortion, just days after the Roe vs Wade decision.

Greece defends disputed media and migration track record

UN human rights council says push backs in Greece have become de facto general policy. Reporters without Borders says press freedoms in Greece are among the worst in Europe. Greece's PM refutes both to MEPs in Strasbourg.

