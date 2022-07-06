Ticker
Instant legal challenge after ok for 'green' gas and nuclear
By EUobserver
EU lawmakers voted Wednesday to allow natural gas and nuclear energy to be labeled as green investments, removing the last major barrier. Immediately after the vote Austria and Luxembourg announced legal challenges. "I deeply regret that today the EU parliament failed ... allowing gas and nuclear to be part of the EU sustainable finance policy," Claude Turmes, Luxembourg energy minister, tweeted shortly after the vote.