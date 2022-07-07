By EUobserver

British prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to stay on despite more than 40 resignations from government, including key ministers such as chancellor Rishi Sunak. The rebellion came after Johnson covered up knowledge of a minister's sexual misconduct and in the wake of scandals involving illegal parties during Covid lockdowns. Johnson also sacked Michael Gove, the 'levelling-up' minister, after Gove had advised him to quit in a face-to-face meeting.