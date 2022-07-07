By EUobserver

Russian Security Council chairman and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has again threatened nuclear armageddon over the West's reaction to the Ukraine invasion. "The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd. And potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity," Medvedev said. Ukraine was investigating more than 21,000 alleged Russian war crimes already, its prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told the BBC.