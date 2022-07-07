Ticker
Report: British PM Johnson to resign today
By EUobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson will resign later on Thursday, according to the BBC, with a Downing Street spokesman saying Johnson will make an "address to the country" later in the day. Johnson has been hit by dozens of ministerial resignations within 48 hours, following his handling of sexual assault allegations against a Conservative MP, and in the wake of the 'partygate' scandal of social gatherings during the Covid lockdowns.