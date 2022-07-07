Ticker
Danish ministers no longer allowed to delete text messages
By EUobserver
Danish ministers and officials are no longer allowed to delete work-related text messages on service phones, under new guidelines presented by justice minister Mattias Tesfaye on Thursday. To date, text messages were not stored centrally, as is the case for emails. The loss of text messages exchanged between EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the boss of pharmaceutical company Pfizer was recently criticised by the EU ombudsman.