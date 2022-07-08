Ticker
Dublin warns outgoing Johnson to pull back on NI protocol
By EUobserver
Irish taoiseach Michael Martin has urged outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson to rethink plans by the British government to override the protocol governing Northern Irish trade under Brexit. Martin said London-Dublin relations had been "strained and challenged" and urged a "pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights, or the Northern Ireland protocol."