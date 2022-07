By EUobserver

Ukraine has arrested a gang-leader in Kyiv charged with trafficking refugee women via Europe to Turkey for prostitution after giving them fake promises of other jobs, The Guardian reports. One 21-year old woman was to be moved via Hungary and Austria to Istanbul. "Her vulnerable condition was clear: absence of money, a child to support," Oleh Tkalenko, a Ukrainian prosecutor said. Some women may have been trafficked to EU destinations.