Ticker
Turkey lets free Russian ship with allegedly stolen Ukraine cargo
By EUobserver
Turkey has let free a Russian-flagged ship Ukraine said was full of stolen grain, prompting Kyiv to summon Turkey's ambassador to clarify what happened, Reuters reports. "We regret that Russia's ship Zhibek Zholy, which was full of stolen Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave Karasu port, despite criminal evidence presented to the Turkish authorities," Ukraine's foreign ministry said. The Turkish decision was "unacceptable" it added.