By EUobserver

France has followed Germany in saying Europe should prepare itself for a total cut-off in Russian gas deliveries as the Ukraine war drags out. "Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; Today that is the most likely option," he said at a business event in Aix-en-Provence on Saturday, Politico reports. "We have to anticipate and to put ourselves in order of battle as of now," he added.