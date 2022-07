By EUobserver

Nine Tory politicians have declared they want to be the next prime minister, in a leadership contest to be decided by September. The list includes junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt, transport Secretary Grant Shapps, finance minister Nadhim Zahawi and former ministers Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, and Rishi Sunak. Foreign secretary Liz Truss is also expected to declare her bid, but defence minister Ben Wallace has ruled himself out.