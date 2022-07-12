By EUobserver

The European Commission and Morocco said they would worker closer together to fight migrant smuggling, following the tragic events in the Spanish enclave of Melilla where over 20 died trying to scale its fences. "We stand ready to deepen our cooperation," said EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, in Rabat on Friday. Johansson had met with Morocco's interior minister to discuss "new strategies" used by migrants to reach the EU.