By EUobserver

Doses of the Covid-19 vaccines likely to have been wasted is estimated at 1.1 billion, according to an Airfinity analysis published on Monday. Broken down, around 25 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine were discarded, while 19 million AstraZeneca jabs have been wasted, the report finds. Doses-wastage is estimated to be around 10-percent of the supply produced during the six previous months.