By EUobserver

Only 11 out of the 340 cities analysed by the European Environment Agency had good air quality from 2020 to 2021, according to new data published by the environmental watchdog on Monday. The best cities in terms of air quality include Umeå in Sweden and Faro and Funchal in Portugal. The World Health Organization's threshold for the air pollutant particulate matter was exceeded by 97 percent of the cities analysed.