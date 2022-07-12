Ticker
Dutch finance minister: EU 'will be poorer' due to inflation
By EUobserver
Speaking at arrival of a meeting of EU finance ministers, Dutch finance minister Sigrid Kaag said inflation will drive down standard of living across the continent. "We have to realise we will become collectively poorer," she said. "We have to take care of vulnerable households, but we can not keep compensating. It is financially unsustainable". She added that member states will need fiscal space to invest in climate-change measures.