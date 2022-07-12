By EUobserver

Greek NGOs on Monday hailed last's week judgement from the European Court of Human Rights in an eight-year old case that vindicated people who lost their lives in the 2014 shipwreck off Farmakonisi. The judgement cited right to life violations by Greek authorities. "The case is not closed: the file will reopen in the Greek courts to investigate and attribute criminal responsibility," said University of Macedonia professor Konstantinos Tsitselikis.