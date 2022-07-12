Tuesday

12th Jul 2022

Ticker

Greek NGOs hail EU human-rights case win

By

Greek NGOs on Monday hailed last's week judgement from the European Court of Human Rights in an eight-year old case that vindicated people who lost their lives in the 2014 shipwreck off Farmakonisi. The judgement cited right to life violations by Greek authorities. "The case is not closed: the file will reopen in the Greek courts to investigate and attribute criminal responsibility," said University of Macedonia professor Konstantinos Tsitselikis.

EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying

In 2016, it was revealed former EU commission vice-president Neelie Kroes failed to disclose her role in an offshore company. Now, she is engulfed in controversy once again over Uber.

Opinion

North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'

One would think that for a country waiting 21 years to start accession talks with the EU, the opportunity to finally do it would be cause for all around festivities and national celebration — instead, for days now, mass protests.

EU creates hub to stop arms-smuggling out of Ukraine

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson announced a hub in Moldova to battle organized crime, particularly arms smuggling from war-torn Ukraine. The hub will be a "one-stop-shop" allowing the EU's border guard agency Frontex to support local border agencies.

Investigation

Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?

A humble "trade representative" from an elite spy unit and a "technician" who did wiretapping — the identities of 21 Russian diplomats kicked out by Belgium help tell the story of how Moscow made Brussels the 'spy capital' of Europe.

