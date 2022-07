By EUobserver

Russia has shut down its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, the biggest single conduit to Europe, for 10 days of annual maintenance, amid fears it might extend the cut-off to put pressure on Europe to stop helping Ukraine. "[Russian president Vladimir] Putin knows no taboos," Timm Kehler from German industry association Zukunft Gas told Reuters. Germany and the Czechs also signed an agreement to share gas if needed.