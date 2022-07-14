Ticker
Study: Female healthcare workers earn 24% less
By EUobserver
Women working in the health sector earn on average 24 percent less than their male colleagues, a new report by the International Labour Organization and the World Health Organization revealed on Wednesday. The report also found the gender pay gap tends to actually be wider in higher-pay categories, over-represented by men, although it points out differences among countries. Women account for 67 percent of healthcare workers worldwide.