Poland mulls new measures to tackle gas crisis
By EUobserver
Poland said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine and skyrocketing energy prices call for "special legal measures that allow for a real-time reaction if the situation deteriorates further," Reuters reported. The measures include easing gas-trading rules, extending consumers' tariff protection until 2027, and contingency plans for gas operators. Russia has cut gas supplies to Poland since April but national storage facilities are currently at 98-percent capacity.