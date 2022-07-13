Ticker
Ex-commissioner Kroes retains badge to enter EU Commission
By EUobserver
Uber lobbyist and former European Commission vice-president Neelie Kroes still has an active badge that allows her to access commission buildings during working hours, a commission spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. She does not have access to cabinets floors. Kroes is among the high-profile figures in the Uber Files investigation, recently disclosed by the Guardian newspaper and International Consortium of investigative journalists.