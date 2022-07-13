Ticker
EU states defy Israel on Palestinian NGO funding
By EUobserver
"No substantial information was received from Israel" on why six Palestinian NGOs should be banned over alleged terrorist links, the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said Tuesday in a joint statement. They pledged to continue funding them. The EU Commission recently also overturned a funding ban on two of the groups — Al-Haq and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.