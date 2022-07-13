Wednesday

"No substantial information was received from Israel" on why six Palestinian NGOs should be banned over alleged terrorist links, the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said Tuesday in a joint statement. They pledged to continue funding them. The EU Commission recently also overturned a funding ban on two of the groups — Al-Haq and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.

Opinion

The Kremlin's repressive decade

Ten years ago, I had the honour of speaking at news conference in Moscow with Russia's human rights defenders. A week later, president Vladimir Putin signed a new bill into law and Russia's human-rights landscape has become almost unrecognisable since.

MEPs tighten deforestation rules, covering banks

MEPs in the environment committee have backed a wider scope and stricter rules to reduce global deforestation driven by the European consumption of certain commodities — pushing for more ambition in a key EU climate law.

