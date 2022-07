By EUobserver

The EU is preparing to pay Niger €25m over the next three years to create an Armed Forces Technician Training Centre on military logistics and a "forward operating base" in the Tillabéri region in the west of the country to reduce its army's "vulnerability" to jihadist attacks there, according to an EU draft decision dated 12 July and seen by EUobserver. The money comes with strings attached on human-rights compliance.