By EUobserver

EU institutions are creating a new cell to prevent signals interception by foreign spies. The 'CSC-TSCM Expert Group' will bring together specialists from EU states "to prevent, detect and potentially neutralise eavesdropping of information in any physical or electronic form" including "inspection of facilities and vehicles and the protection of classified meetings" in the EU Council, Parliament, and Commission after it is agreed 25 July, an internal EU memo said.